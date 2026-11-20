Green bananas have less sugar and retain a higher proportion of resistant starch, while ripe bananas contain more natural sugars because some of that starch is converted during the ripening process.

A study published in the scientific journal Foods and available through the U.S. National Library of Medicine (PubMed Central) examined how bananas’ composition changes depending on their degree of ripeness.

Which Banana Has More Sugar

Ripe bananas have more natural sugars than green ones. That happens because, as the fruit ripens, a significant share of its starch breaks down and turns into sugars such as glucose, fructose and sucrose.

In the controlled experiment, researchers found that total sugars rose from about 4.3 grams per 100 grams in green bananas to between 15 and 17 grams in slightly ripe and ripe bananas.

“During ripening, starch turns into sugars, resulting in the softening of the texture and the sweet flavor associated with ripe bananas,” the article says.

What Are the Benefits of Eating Green Banana

Green bananas stand out for their resistant starch content, a type of carbohydrate that is not fully digested in the small intestine and can act as dietary fiber. This component is of interest for gut health because it can reach the colon and be used by microorganisms in the microbiota.

The research found that the unripe fruit had a considerably higher concentration of starch and dietary fiber than the very ripe fruit.

The authors noted that the resistant starch in bananas decreases as they ripen and that this component is considered dietary fiber under the current definition of the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).

What Are the Benefits of Eating Ripe Banana

Ripe bananas also offer nutritional benefits. Their soft texture and higher concentration of natural sugars make them a convenient snack, a good addition to breakfast or a useful ingredient in recipes without needing added sugar. They also retain nutrients naturally found in the fruit, such as potassium and other minerals.

The study found that ripe bananas had less starch than green bananas, due to the transformation that occurs during the ripening process.