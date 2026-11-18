Keeping cash at home is a common practice for people who prefer to have savings on hand in case of an emergency.

However, when bills are stored for months or years, they can deteriorate due to exposure to moisture, dust, light and other environmental factors .

In this situation, one recommendation is to wrap the money in aluminum foil to create an extra layer of protection.

What Is Wrapping Cash in Aluminum Foil For?

From a chemical standpoint, aluminum foil is made mainly of metallic aluminum (Al), which has virtually no water vapor permeability when it forms a continuous sheet. That makes it harder for water molecules to pass through and, if the wrapping is tightly sealed and the bills are dry, reduces their exposure to ambient moisture.

In addition, when aluminum comes into contact with oxygen in the air, it forms a thin layer of aluminum oxide (Al₂O₃) that protects the metal itself from corrosion.

Because of these properties, wrapping bills in aluminum foil can help keep them in better condition by limiting their exposure to dust and other outside elements. The practice can be useful for people who store cash for months or years, especially if they pair the wrapping with airtight bags or suitable containers.

When Should Cash Be Wrapped in Aluminum Foil?

This practice is useful when money needs to be stored for long periods in drawers, safes, filing cabinets or containers meant to hold savings.

It may also be worth considering when cash is stored in places where it could be exposed to dust or environmental changes. In these cases, it is important that the bills be completely dry before they are wrapped to avoid trapping moisture inside.