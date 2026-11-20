The refrigerator is one of the home’s essential appliances, since it keeps food at the proper temperature throughout the day. However, wear on the door gasket can affect how it works, cause cold air leaks and increase energy use.

To address this problem, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) recommends placing a sheet of paper between the door and the refrigerator to check the condition of the airtight seal. It is a simple test that can identify possible problems before calling for repairs.

According to the group, the rubber gaskets play a key role in keeping the internal temperature steady. When they lose their sealing ability, cooling problems, frost buildup and difficulties preserving food can arise.

What putting a sheet of paper between the door and the refrigerator is for

The paper test lets you check whether the refrigerator door seals tightly and detect possible problems with the rubber gasket around its edge. This part acts as an insulating barrier that helps keep cold air inside the appliance.

According to the OCU’s guide to refrigerator repairs, the procedure is to place a sheet of paper between the refrigerator and the door and close it. From there, how the paper behaves can reveal the condition of the seal.

To carry out the check, these steps can be followed:

Open the refrigerator door and place a sheet of paper on the edge where the rubber gasket is located. Close the door with the paper between the two surfaces. Check whether the paper stays in place or slips out easily. Repeat the test at different points around the edge to check the door’s fit.

The OCU says that if the paper falls out or the door opens easily and the sheet is wet, the gasket probably needs to be replaced. These signs may show that the seal has lost its effectiveness.

What to do if the refrigerator gasket is worn out

When the test points to a possible problem, the OCU advises first checking the condition of the gasket. Dirt buildup and worn materials can keep the door from closing properly.

As a first step, the group recommends cleaning the entire gasket with a damp cloth and vinegar or detergent. If the problem continues and the gasket shows signs of wear, it may need to be replaced with a new one.

To make the replacement, it is important to check the refrigerator’s model and reference number, since each manufacturer uses different installation systems. Some gaskets are secured with screws, others fit into a rail, and certain models have bonded gaskets.

The OCU also recommends checking other factors that can affect the seal, such as the leveling of the feet, the condition of the hinges and how food is arranged inside.

Keeping the door properly aligned helps preserve food better and reduce cold air loss. Regularly checking the gasket can also help prevent breakdowns and avoid unnecessary electricity use.