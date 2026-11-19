Keeping floors and corners of the home free of dust, hair, and lint can become a daily chore. However, there are some household hacks that make it possible to reuse items that often go unused and give them a new purpose.

One of them involves putting an old nylon sock on a broom to help pick up small particles left on the floor. This option, especially when using nylon garments, can make it easier to remove hair and dust from different surfaces.

What is the point of putting old socks on a broom?

Putting an old sock on a broom is a household hack that lets you put an unused garment to work and improve how well certain particles are collected during cleaning. Its main use is to trap fine dust, lint, and hair that may be scattered on the floor or stuck to different surfaces.

The effect is explained, especially with nylon socks, by static electricity. When the synthetic fabric rubs against the floor or other surfaces, an exchange of electrons can occur that creates an electric charge. That charge helps attract light particles, such as hair, dust, and small fibers, which stick to the socks instead of dispersing back into the air.

In addition, the fabric acts as a contact surface that traps some of the dirt between its fibers. That can be useful for cleaning under furniture, baseboards, and corners where lint tends to collect. However, its effectiveness depends on the sock material and the surface and environmental conditions, and it does not replace regular sweeping or wet cleaning.

How often should you replace this item so the broom cleans better?

There is no fixed interval for replacing the sock, since how long it lasts depends on how much dirt it picks up and the condition of the fabric. The best approach is to check it after each use and remove it when it has collected too much dust, hair, or lint.

If the garment still has its stretch and has no tears, it can be shaken out outdoors, washed, and used again once it is completely dry. If it has holes, has lost its elasticity or is heavily worn, it’s best to replace it with another one.

How can you put the socks on properly without tearing the fabric?

To keep the sock from snagging or tearing when you put it on the broom, it is important to choose a garment that has no holes or weakened areas.

The process consists of the following steps:

Choose a clean, dry sock. Check the bristles. Insert the broom carefully. Adjust the fabric. Make sure it is secure.

Once it is in place, you can use the broom as usual. When the sock collects dirt, just remove it, shake it out or wash it, and then use it again.