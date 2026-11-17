Potato peels usually end up in the trash after cooking, but they can also be used to make homemade cleaning mixtures. One option making the rounds is to blend them with baking soda, an ingredient known for its ability to lift dirt and stuck-on residue.

This combination produces a homemade mixture that can be used as a helpful addition to cleaning different surfaces around the home. The idea is to take advantage of the properties of baking soda to help remove dirt and grease while reusing organic kitchen scraps.

What Is Blending Potato Peels With Baking Soda Good For?

Blending potato peels with baking soda yields a homemade mixture that is used to help remove dirt and greasy residue from different surfaces around the home. The idea is to reuse the scraps from this food and combine them with a common household cleaning ingredient.

Baking soda has alkaline properties and a slightly abrasive action that helps remove some stuck-on residue. Potato peels, for their part, add starch to the mixture. However, there is not enough evidence to say this combination works better than other conventional cleaners.

Which Surfaces Can This Mixture Be Used On?

The mixture can be tried on sturdy, washable surfaces, as long as you first test it on a small, hidden area. Possible household uses include:

Kitchen utensils: to help loosen surface dirt.

Trays and baking dishes: to remove stuck-on residue, as long as the material is compatible with baking soda.

Stainless steel surfaces: with a gentle application and without scrubbing with abrasive tools.

Tile and ceramic: to help lift surface stains.

It is not recommended for use on marble, natural stone, delicate aluminum, painted surfaces or materials sensitive to abrasion without first checking the manufacturer’s instructions.

How Do You Prepare the Mixture Correctly So It Works for Cleaning?

To make this homemade alternative, you need potato peels, a little water and baking soda. The process is:

Wash the peels: remove any dirt or soil before using them. Put them in the blender: add the peels along with a small amount of water. Blend the ingredients: blend until you get a smooth mixture. Add the baking soda: add it and mix until you get a paste with a good consistency for applying. Apply to the surface: spread on a small amount and gently scrub with a sponge or cloth. Remove the residue: rinse with water and dry with a clean cloth.

It is recommended to use only the amount you need at the moment, since the mixture contains organic scraps and has no preservatives.