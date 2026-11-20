An anonymous complaint about a 12-inch cross in a Florida yard led a community to sue a retired couple. Five years later, the bill came to nearly $250,000.

On April 1, 2019, Wayne and Bonnie Anderson received a notice from the district that governs their neighborhood in The Villages, a large retirement community in central Florida. A 12-inch white cross in their front yard violated the community’s rules on lawn ornaments. Anderson said the complaint had been filed anonymously.

“I thought it was an April Fool’s Day joke,” Anderson told FOX 35 Orlando. “We call it a religious icon. They call it yard art, like the same with pink flamingos.” The couple refused to remove the cross, and what followed was a legal battle that lasted more than five years and cost nearly $250,000.

A small cross costed them a daily fine

Anderson, a 70-year-old retired building contractor and former reporter, told Lake & Sumter Style that his Catholic church had handed out the crosses to its members in 2019.

After the couple refused to take it down, Village Community Development District 8 began finding them $25 a day. “The last I heard (the fine) was $44,000 for us,” Anderson said. The districts then sued the couple.

Community development districts are local government bodies that manage infrastructure and community standards in parts of Florida.

Many of the Andersons’ neighbors had similar crosses in their yards. A FOX 35 reporter counted about a dozen nearby, and none of the neighbors she spoke with said they had been asked to remove theirs. “It’s selective enforcement,” Anderson said.

The final settlement after five and a half years

After five and a half years, a judge ordered both sides to settle. Under the agreement approved in November 2025, the district paid $70,000 to the Andersons and $173,000 in legal and court fees. The cross was allowed to stay as long as it was attached to a planter.

“Quarter of a million dollars nearly over just for the little white cross,” Anderson said. “Can you believe that?” The payment was covered by the district’s insurance company, according to Villages-News.

How Anderson went from being sued to having a seat on the district board. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How Anderson went from being sued to having a seat on the district board

The story had one more turn. Anderson ran for a seat on the same district board that had sued him and won. In a column published in January 2026, he wrote that the couple did not keep any of the settlement money, which went to their lawyers.

“My wife and I did not make a dime on this lawsuit. Correction, not a penny,” he wrote. “This should never have happened, and it should never happen again,” Anderson concluded.