Many former US Army soldiers who left the service in recent years are still on the Army’s Individual Ready Reserve (IRR), a roster of trained veterans the military can order back to active duty. Whether you’re on it depends on when you first signed up, and one date on your discharge papers answers it.

Fighting with Iran flared again this week, nearly nine months after the war began . On Tuesday, U.S. jets struck a missile site on Qeshm Island after Iran hit a U.S. radar post in Bahrain, and Iran answered with new attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain.

No IRR call-up has been announced, but a Pentagon instruction that took effect March 23 calls the IRR a “mobilization asset.” Days earlier, Army Human Resources Command had wrapped up a three-day recall drill at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Which US Army veterans can still be recalled?

Under federal law, every new soldier takes on a military service obligation (MSO), usually eight years. The clock starts on the day you first enter the military, not the day you leave. Time on active duty or drilling in the Army Reserve or National Guard counts toward it.

Whatever time is left when you leave goes to the IRR. A soldier who enlisted for four years of active duty and got out in 2024 owes about four more years, roughly until 2028. A soldier who spent the full eight years on active duty usually leaves with nothing left to serve.

IRR soldiers don’t drill and aren’t paid, but they can be called back. Without declaring a national emergency, the president can activate up to 200,000 reservists for up to a year, and no more than 30,000 of them can come from the IRR. An emergency declaration opens up to 1 million for up to two years.

Under federal law, every new soldier takes on a military service obligation (MSO), usually eight years. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

How to check if you’re still on the US Army’s recall list

The Army already has your end date on file. You can find it yourself in a few places:

Your DD-214: Block 6, “Reserve Obligation Termination Date,” shows when your obligation ends. If that date is still ahead and you don’t drill with the Army Reserve or National Guard, you’re most likely in the IRR.

Your enlistment contract or commissioning papers: They state how long your total obligation runs.

Army Human Resources Command: HRC manages the IRR and can confirm your status at 1-888-ARMY-HRC (1-888-276-9472).

Your online Army records: The iPERMS system stores your orders, including any transfer to the IRR.

If you’re still on the roster, the Army expects you to keep your address, phone number and email up to date with HRC and to report for musters (in-person or virtual check-ins) when ordered. Ignoring those requirements can lead to administrative action.