The U.S. Armed Forces maintain a mandatory requirement for certain young people living in the country. Men born in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006 fall within the age range covered by the rule and must check whether they need to register with the military.

The process is handled through the Selective Service System, a federal agency that keeps a database of people who could be called up if the government reinstates the military draft.

It is worth noting that registration is mandatory, but it does not mean they have to enlist in the Army or that they will receive payment for registering.

Who are the people born in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006 who must register with the U.S. Army by law

In the U.S., registration with the Selective Service applies to nearly all male U.S. citizens and immigrant men living in the country who are between 18 and 25 years old. For that reason, those born in 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006 fall within the age range covered by the current rule. The requirement also includes refugees, asylum seekers and undocumented people, although there are exceptions for certain immigration categories.

The agency says registration must be completed when a person turns 18 and that those who have not done so by then can still regularize their status until they turn 26. That means young people born in those years who are not yet registered should pay attention to their status and verify whether they are covered by the requirement.

How to register with the U.S. Army and what happens if you do not complete the process

Until Dec. 18, 2026, since after that registration will be automatic, men covered by the rule must register with the Selective Service, either through the official website or by paper form. To complete the process, personal information such as full name, address, date of birth and Social Security number is required, if they have one. The process is free and registration status can be checked on the same platform.

Those who are required to register and do not comply can face legal consequences; the law provides for fines of up to $250,000 and prison terms of up to five years. In addition, failing to register can affect access to certain federal jobs, training programs, student financial aid and, for immigrants, the process of obtaining U.S. citizenship.