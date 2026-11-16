Sneaker care doesn’t end with washing; how you dry them matters too. Appliance brand Maytag recommends stuffing them with balls of newspaper or rags to help them keep their shape, and letting them air-dry away from direct sunlight.

The recommendation appears in its guide to cleaning and drying shoes, which also explains why the high heat of a dryer can affect the adhesives used in many shoes.

Why Put Newspaper Inside

The crumpled paper acts as stuffing that helps keep sneakers in shape while they dry. The brand also suggests using rags as an alternative.

In its hand-washing instructions, Maytag says to remove the wet rags and replace them with dry ones before letting the shoes air-dry.

Where to Dry Them and How Long It Can Take

The guide recommends keeping them out of direct sunlight while they dry. It also warns the process can take anywhere from several hours to several days.

Maytag also says the adhesives that hold many shoes together can’t stand up to high temperatures. For that reason, it considers air-drying the safest option.

For certain canvas, cotton or polyester shoes, it recommends using a dryer with precautions such as a delicate cycle and low heat or no heat, along with periodic checks to make sure they do not lose their shape.

What to Check Before Washing Sneakers

The guide notes that not all materials are machine-washable. Among the materials it advises against putting in the washer are leather, suede, nubuck and shoes with beaded embellishments. Checking the material is the first step in deciding how to clean them.