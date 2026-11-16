Showerhead cleaning can be done with a simple method: a bag of distilled white vinegar. The method lets the surface soak before scrubbing to remove built-up grime.

That is the approach Scotch-Brite recommends in its guide to cleaning faucets and showerheads. The process requires just a few materials and a wait of between half an hour and one hour.

What the bag is for and how to prepare the soak

The bag helps hold the vinegar around the showerhead and keep it in contact with the surface during cleaning.

The brand says to use between half a cup and one cup of distilled white vinegar, a plastic zip-top bag and a rubber band to secure it.

The process involves placing the bag around the showerhead and filling it with vinegar. Once secured, it should soak for 30 to 60 minutes.

What to do after the waiting time

Once the waiting time is up, remove the bag and scrub the showerhead surface to finish cleaning.