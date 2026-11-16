NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy are working to put a nuclear reactor on the moon by 2030. The goal echoes a 1959 U.S. Army study that called for a nuclear-powered, crewed outpost on the lunar surface by 1966.

The two agencies announced a memorandum of understanding on Jan. 13. Under the agreement, they will jointly develop and fuel the reactor, secure approval for it and get it ready for launch.

The reactor would serve NASA’s Artemis program, the agency’s campaign to return astronauts to the moon, as well as later missions to Mars. It also carries out a December 2025 executive order from President Donald Trump that calls for nuclear reactors on the moon and in orbit.

What is NASA’s plan for a nuclear reactor on the moon by 2030?

The project is a fission surface power system. That’s a compact reactor that makes electricity by splitting atoms, the same basic process that runs nuclear power plants on Earth.

According to NASA, the reactor could run for years without new fuel. It would also deliver steady power regardless of temperature or whether the site is in sunlight, a key condition for keeping astronauts on the moon long-term.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said nuclear power is essential if the U.S. wants to build lasting infrastructure on the moon and move on to Mars. Energy Secretary Chris Wright put the effort in the same tradition as the Manhattan Project and Apollo.

The partnership isn’t new. The two agencies have collaborated on space exploration and national security technology for more than 50 years.

What did the US Army plan for the moon in 1959?

In March 1959, Lt. Gen. Arthur G. Trudeau, the Army’s chief of research and development, ordered a study of what a crewed lunar station would require. The Army Ballistic Missile Agency handled the 90-day review, with engineer Heinz-Hermann Koelle leading it under Wernher von Braun.

The result, Project Horizon, came out June 8, 1959. It described a base for 10 to 20 people running on four nuclear reactors. The base would include living quarters, a hospital, two science labs and communications facilities, all buried in modules for insulation and protection from solar radiation.

According to NASA, the reactor could run for years without new fuel. SNEHIT PHOTO

Building the base would have taken 75 Saturn II rockets to carry 245 tons of materials and equipment. Keeping it stocked with food, water and other supplies would have required 64 more launches every year.

The Army saw several uses for the base. It could protect U.S. interests on the moon, support reconnaissance and mapping of Earth, relay communications, host research and serve as a launch point for deep space missions.

Why was the US Army’s moon base never built?

Project Horizon never went beyond the feasibility stage. After the first briefings, officials asked for the study to be rewritten around a purely civilian mission, as responsibility for space shifted from the Army to the newly created NASA.

In March 1960, the secretary of the Army sent the study to the secretary of defense. He passed it on to NASA to use as the agency saw fit.

More than six decades later, the reactor idea is back under NASA’s leadership. This time the stated goals are exploration and commerce, with national security also part of the agencies’ partnership.