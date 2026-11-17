United Airlines said it experienced a systemwide outage that is affecting scheduled departures. The problem adds to a string of technology failures reported in the United States in recent days and is once again raising concerns about air travel.

“We are aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to restore service as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience as we work through this,” said the Chicago-based airline. The outage does not affect flights already in the air or those operated by United Express.

What is known about the United Airlines outage

An internal memo from the airline’s pilots union, obtained by Reuters, said the outage is affecting different systems and applications used by crews. Among them are tools used to communicate with pilots.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is aware of the incident, agency spokeswoman Hannah Walden told CNN. For now, the cause of the outage and how long it may last remain unknown.

The precedent of the U.S. aviation shutdown

The latest problem comes after a technical failure forced a nationwide halt to departures for nearly four and a half hours on Friday. The issue began during an upgrade from an old copper communications line to fiber optic at a remote FAA facility.

The episode caused the largest nationwide aviation shutdown in 25 years and left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded. The new United outage is adding to concerns ahead of Thanksgiving, which will be observed next week and is one of the busiest air travel periods in the country.

There were also problems at major U.S. banks

The technology failures were not limited to air travel. On Monday, thousands of customers at JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Truist reported trouble logging into their accounts, checking balances and completing transactions. Alerts also affected the Zelle payments platform.

JPMorgan Chase, the nation’s largest bank, blamed the problems on a temporary issue tied to a software failure in its internal hardware systems. The bank said there was no indication the incident was linked to cybersecurity and noted that the difficulties may also have caused delays in transactions with other institutions.