By signing the new law called Romanch’s Law, New York City set a deadline for horse-drawn carriage rides, which have been operating for about 150 years.

In an official statement, Mayor Mamdani announced the measure and said he will launch a job transition program for workers affected by the end of the activity.

The law is named in honor of Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old who died after a carriage accident earlier this year.

Horse-drawn carriages are ending on NYC streets after 150 years

According to the information released, the approved law says all horse-drawn carriages will be banned from operating in the city starting June 1, 2028 .

It is important to note that the measure will be rolled out gradually, allowing for a transition period, but with a deadline already set.

Why New York will move away from horse-drawn carriages

As explained, the legislation aims to protect horses and improve their welfare, while also ushering in a “safer and more humane” chapter for the city.

In addition, supporters said streets and parks are increasingly crowded, so the measure is also intended to make traffic flow easier.

What will happen to those who work with horses on New York City streets

The government’s transition plan promises job search counseling, professional training, help starting businesses, connections with companies looking for workers, educational opportunities and assistance paying tuition and other school expenses. It will be aimed at medallion owners, carriage drivers and stablehands.

The city will also seek to buy back the medallions - permits that allow people to drive sightseeing carriages in New York - as part of the compensation for setting a deadline on the activity.