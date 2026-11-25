The Florida Litter Law, detailed in Chapter 403, Section 113 of the statutes, spells out which practices are considered illegal in the state regarding dumping waste on public roads and when a fine applies.

In that sense, those who fail to comply with the rules while driving on state streets are generally subject to a civil fine of $150, not a criminal one.

Drivers Who Toss Trash Out of a Moving Car Window Will Be Fined One by One in Florida

The law prohibits dumping any box, container, cigarette butt, balloon, tire, or other personal item on public roads, except in authorized places such as trash bins.

“ When trash is thrown or dumped from a vehicle, the driver or owner of the vehicle, or both, is in violation of this section ,” it says.

It is also illegal to throw trash into any lake, river, canal, or other body of water, as well as onto private property without consent.

How Much Is the Fine for Drivers Who Toss Trash From a Moving Car?

The penalty for dumping trash on roads or any of the other places specified above is $150, and $50 of that goes to the Solid Waste Management Trust Fund. This applies as long as the amount does not exceed 6.8 kg or 27 cubic feet in volume.

In addition, the court may order the person who committed the violation to pick up the trash they threw on the road - if possible - or to perform work related to the offense they committed.

Those who exceed the amounts of trash listed above, but do not exceed 226.8 kg, will be guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor and, if they violated the law from a vehicle, three points will also be added to their driving record.