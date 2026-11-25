A U.S. passport with printing errors that make the information hard to read or recognize, or that contains incorrect data, can cause delays when traveling and can even lead to the holder being denied boarding.

To avoid this kind of situation, the State Department has a process that allows passport corrections for data or printing errors at no cost if the passport is still valid.

When can a passport be corrected for free?

The State Department allows a passport to be corrected free of charge when it contains errors in personal information or printing defects, as long as the document is still valid.

The process covers two situations:

Errors in information such as name, sex and place of birth.

Printing errors in the document.

To request the correction, the holder must mail Form DS-5504, their current passport, a color photo and documentation showing the error. For example, a U.S. birth certificate showing the correct spelling of the last name.

Why do printing errors require a new passport to be issued?

Printing errors affect the physical appearance and visible information on the document. Among the problems listed by the State Department, are discoloration, crooked printing and missing information on the biographical page.

These flaws can compromise the correct reading of the information and the passport’s presentation as an official identification and travel document. For that reason, correcting them requires issuing a new passport with the information printed correctly.

How is the passport’s validity handled after the errors are corrected?

The validity of the new passport depends on when the holder reports the error to the State Department.

If the error is reported within the first year of issuance, the new passport will be valid for 10 years for adults and 5 years for minors under 16.

If the error is reported after the first year, the corrected document will keep the original passport’s expiration date.