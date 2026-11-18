A slot machine told a New York woman she had won $43 million, but the casino called it a malfunction and offered her a dinner instead. She sued them on court.

In August 2016, Katrina Bookman thought her life had changed forever when a slot machine at Resorts World Casino in Queens, New York, showed a message on the screen she could hardly believe: “printing cash ticket $42,949,672.76.”

It would have been the largest slot machine jackpot in U.S. history. She took a selfie with the screen and called her mother: “I think it’s going to be time for you to retire,” she told her.

But the celebration didn’t last. The next day, when she tried to collect the money, casino staff told her the machine had malfunctioned. She was offered a free steak dinner and the $2.25 left on the machine. She turned them down and decided to take them to court.

What was the casino’s response?

Bookman said she was escorted off the casino floor and told to come back the next day for a decision. When she returned, a casino representative gave her the news. “You didn’t win nothing,” she recalled being told.

A Resorts World spokesperson said the prize was the result of an “obvious malfunction.” The New York State Gaming Commission backed the casino, noting that every machine carries a warning: “Malfunctions void all pays and plays.” According to the casino, the highest prize that the machine could pay was $6,500.

Katrina Bookman took a selfie with the screen that showed her prize at a casino in Queens. Fuente: Casino.org

Bookman’s lawsuit against the casino

In June 2017, Bookman sued Resorts World, its parent company, Genting New York, and the machine’s maker, International Game Technology, in Queens County Supreme Court. She accused them of negligence, breach of contract, and causing her “mental anguish.”

She asked for at least $43 million. “You can’t claim a machine is broken because you want it to be broken,” her lawyer, Alan Ripka, told CNN. “Does that mean it wasn’t inspected? Does it mean it wasn’t maintained?”

A difficult legal road

Bookman, a mother of four, said she had planned to use the money to open a barber shop for her son and help her community. “I feel like $43 million is worth fighting for,” she said.

But similar cases have rarely ended in the player’s favor. In 2011, the Iowa Supreme Court denied an 87-year-old woman a payout of more than $40 million from a slot machine that also displayed a false prize.

In 2018, a judge threw out Bookman’s negligence claim. Court records list the case as dismissed, and there is no public record that Bookman ever received any money from the casino.