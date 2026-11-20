The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) sets out a series of requirements and deadlines for renewing a driver’s license in the state. Drivers can start the process before the document expires or during the two years after that date.

However, those who go beyond that limit will no longer be able to apply for a renewal and will have to meet the requirements again to get an original license. The agency also offers different ways to complete the process, depending on each driver’s circumstances and the type of ID they have.

Who can renew a driver’s license in New York?

Drivers who have a license issued by the state of New York can apply up to one year before it expires and during the two years after that date.

This means that people whose document has expired can still renew it, as long as two years have not passed since the expiration date. The DMV says completing the process during that period does not change the new license’s expiration date or the applicable fees.

To receive a driver’s license issued by the agency, you must be a New York State resident.

Why can’t it be renewed after two years past expiration?

The DMV says a license that has been expired for two years or more can no longer be processed through the regular renewal procedure. In that case, if a driver submits an application anyway, it will be rejected.

What must people do who are not eligible to renew their driver’s license?

Those who have already passed the two-year mark since expiration must apply for an original license instead of requesting a renewal. To do so, they will have to submit an application for a learner permit or driver’s license using form MV-44 and complete the required evaluation steps.

The process includes:

Pass the vision test.

Pass the written knowledge test.

Complete a pre-licensing course.

Pass the road test.

How can you renew a driver’s license in New York?

The DMV offers three ways to renew a license: