Wells Fargo confirmed a change in branch service for Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, when its locations will remain closed for 24 hours for Thanksgiving Day in the United States. The move will prevent customers from handling in-person transactions and teller services during the day.

The closure will apply to the bank’s branches nationwide and, according to the bank’s official calendar, customer service will resume on Friday, Nov. 27, when offices will return to their regular hours.

In the meantime, users can rely on the mobile app, online banking and ATMs to complete a range of transactions. However, some transactions could take longer to process because of the bank holiday.

When Wells Fargo branches will close and when service will resume

Wells Fargo confirmed that its branches will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, for Thanksgiving, one of the main national holidays in the U.S. The move will affect in-person service at its locations throughout the day.

According to the calendar published by the bank, offices will return to their regular hours on Friday, Nov. 27. Customers who need to complete transactions with help from an employee will have to wait until branches reopen or handle their business ahead of time on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The information is available in the official Wells Fargo branch locator, where the bank posts its upcoming holiday closures and corresponding hours.

What Wells Fargo customers won’t be able to do during the holiday

Because the branches will be closed, customers will not be able to carry out transactions that require in-person assistance from employees. This includes deposits and withdrawals at the teller window, handling certain banking documents and questions that require direct help from staff.

What Wells Fargo customers will be able to do during the branch closure

Although there will be no in-person service on Thursday, Nov. 26, users will still be able to use Wells Fargo’s digital channels and ATMs. Available options include:

Check balances and transactions : through Wells Fargo Online and the mobile app.

Make mobile deposits : through the app, for eligible accounts.

Withdraw cash : at available ATMs.

Check and manage accounts: without having to go to a branch.

However, keep in mind that the holiday may affect the processing times for some transactions. According to Wells Fargo, deposits made after the cutoff time or on a nonbusiness day are credited on the next business day. Holds may also apply to check deposits.

For mobile deposits, the bank says transactions made during a holiday will be processed on the next business day and, in general, funds will be available the day after that processing.