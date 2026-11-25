A new fee, called the “Visa Integrity Fee” (Visa Integrity Fee), adds a $250 charge for people obtaining a U.S. nonimmigrant visa.

It was created by a 2025 law and is enforced by the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). However, it does not affect everyone equally, and there are important details about when it is paid and whether it can be refunded.

Foreigners with U.S. visas will have to pay a new $250 fee

The Visa Integrity Fee is an additional $250 charge (a minimum amount that can be adjusted each year for U.S. inflation) added to the cost of processing a nonimmigrant visa.

It was created by the law known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” signed in July 2025, and applies in addition to the usual fees (such as the visa application fee). In other words, it does not replace existing charges; it is added on top of them.

The fee applies to visas issued on or after Oct. 1, 2025. In other words, it is not retroactive: anyone who already had a visa issued before that date does not have to pay it for that visa. The charge is tied to issuing a new visa, not to visas that were already valid.

Who it affects and who it does not

The fee applies to those who receive a nonimmigrant visa stamped at a U.S. embassy or consulate. It covers, among others, the most common categories:

Tourist and business visas (B-1/B-2).

Student and exchange visas (F-1 and J-1).

Work visas (such as H-1B, L-1, O-1, E-3 or TN, when the visa stamp is issued).

Dependent visas (such as H-4, L-2 or F-2).

The fee does NOT apply to: