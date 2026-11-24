New York City will suspend city trash, recycling and compost collection this Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, for Thanksgiving. The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) confirmed the change in a statement posted Nov. 19.

The change affects people who normally have any of those services on Thursdays. If your trash is usually picked up that day, you can put it out on the curb Thursday, Nov. 26, at night, for pickup starting Friday, Nov. 27. The same guidance applies if Thursday is your regular day for recycling or compost collection.

When you can put out garbage on Thursday, Nov. 26, in New York

If your trash, recyclables or compost are normally collected on Thursdays, you can put them out on the curb the night of Thursday, Nov. 26, according to the notice. The New York Department of Sanitation (DSNY) will begin collecting them Friday, Nov. 27.

The usual hours for putting out household trash, depending on the type of container and building size, are as follows:

After 6 p.m. Garbage may be placed in a container of up to 55 gallons with a secure lid. Houses and buildings with up to nine residential units must use this type of container.

After 8 p.m. Buildings with 10 or more units that use trash bags may put them directly on the curb. If they use a container with a secure lid, the usual time is after 6 p.m.

For recycling, the usual rule allows materials to be put out after 6 p.m. in a labeled container with a secure lid, or after 8 p.m. in a clear bag. In general, garbage must be on the curb by midnight at the latest, unless DSNY sets another time.

What to do with Thanksgiving food scraps

If Thursday is your regular compost collection day, you can also put out food scraps that night. The composting service accepts cooked food, meat, bones and food-soiled paper. You can leave them in the DSNY brown bin or in another labeled container of up to 55 gallons with a secure lid.

When collection resumes and where to check schedules

Missed pickup because of the holiday will begin on Friday, Nov. 27. That day marks the start of the collection operation. DSNY warned that delays are possible while crews clear the buildup of trash. To check your regular pickup day, enter your address in DSNY’s official search tool.

Special waste drop-off sites will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 26. For service changes, you can call 311 or check the DSNY’s official holiday schedule.