The U.S. Department of State (DOS) confirmed eight special passport application acceptance fairs that will be held between Wednesday, Dec. 2, and Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2026. The events will allow certain applicants to begin the process at public offices, libraries and other authorized locations.

Which U.S. cities will offer passport processing in December 2026?

According to the official DOS schedule, these are the eight dates set for December:

Wednesday, Dec. 2 - Whiting, New Jersey : Manchester EMS Building, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointment required.

Saturday, Dec. 5 - Fairport, New York : Perinton Town Hall, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Call (585) 223-0770.

Saturday, Dec. 5 - Newark, New Jersey : Sheriff Armando and Mary Fontoura Community Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointment required.

Saturday, Dec. 5 - Armonk, New York : North Castle Town Hall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment required.

Saturday, Dec. 5 - Denton, Texas : University of North Texas, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment required.

Tuesday, Dec. 8 - Neola, Iowa : Neola Area Community Center, 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. No appointment required.

Wednesday, Dec. 9 - Verona, New Jersey : Verona Town Hall, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Appointment required.

Wednesday, Dec. 16 - West Caldwell, New Jersey: West Caldwell Public Library, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Appointment required.

Who can apply for a passport at these special fairs?

The DOS says there are three main groups of eligible applicants:

People applying for a U.S. passport for the first time. Minors who need to apply for a passport. People who must apply in person with Form DS-11.

The agency says these events are held in special hours or at locations different from the usual ones. In its official description, it says: “Special passport application acceptance fairs are held in the afternoon and on weekends, or at special locations”.

It’s important to note that the fairs allow applicants to submit their forms, but that does not mean the passport is issued on the spot .

Will there be more passport fairs in January 2027?

The official calendar also includes new dates for January 2027: