In 2007, Sandra Bullock paid $2.725 million for 91 acres of rolling land in the hills of Valley Center, a rural community northeast of San Diego.

For 15 years she owned the ranch and ran an organic avocado farm. In November of 2022, she sold the entire property for $5.6 million, more than double what she had paid.

How did Sandra Bullock turn 91 acres into an organic ranch with 1200 avocado trees

The property, located in Southern California, combined three lots near Palomar Mountain. Its main home was an adobe ranch house of 5938 square feet built in 1990 with four bedrooms, a courtyard, and nine fireplaces across the property.

The land already had commercial avocado and citrus groves when Bullock bought it, but she was the one who turned them to organic.

In total, the farm had about 1200 organic avocado trees when she sold it. Bullock also designed a landscape plan that included olive trees and trails to connect the whole ranch.

How did Sandra Bullock turn 91 acres into an organic ranch with 1200 avocado trees EFE - Will Oliver

The property sold for more than twice the price

In September 2022, Bullock listed the ranch for $6 million. It went into contract in just three weeks and sold in early November for $5.6 million.

Sandra Bullock’s “first love” was real estate

For Bullock, buying and restoring homes is more than an investment. In a 2021 interview on the SmartLess podcast, she described real estate as her “first love” and said that, if she weren’t an actress, she would be “a restorer.”

“I like finding properties, finding out what the story is, getting it back to the vibe that I feel it wants to be and finding its use and purpose,” she explained.