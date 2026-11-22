Meat can be stored in the freezer in its grocery store packaging, but that packaging does not always provide enough protection for long-term storage. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends reinforcing it with heavy-duty aluminum foil or freezer-specific material to reduce contact with air and keep it from drying out.

The guidance is meant to prevent freezer burn, the dry, grayish or brownish patches that can appear on the surface. The problem affects food quality and is linked to moisture loss during storage.

How to Wrap Meat Before Freezing It

According to the USDA’s official guide, it is safe to freeze meat or chicken directly in its original packaging. However, the store packaging can be thin and let air through.

If the food is not expected to be eaten within one or two months, the agency advises adding a tight layer of heavy-duty aluminum foil or using packaging designed for the freezer. The recommendation is to reinforce the package, so there is no need to remove the original packaging to add that protection.

The USDA also lists heavy-duty freezer bags among the appropriate materials. The key is to wrap it snugly and limit the amount of air in contact with the food.

What Happens to Moisture and Why the Spots Appear

The explanation involves a physical process called sublimation. Iowa State University explains that ice crystals on the surface can turn directly into vapor without first becoming liquid water. That moisture loss dries out the outer layers and changes their texture.

Oxygen also plays a role, since it can promote oxidation reactions and alter the meat’s color and flavor. A tightly sealed wrap helps limit contact with air and moisture loss during freezing.

Freezer burn does not make meat unsafe on its own, as long as it has been handled properly and kept continuously at -18 C or lower. The USDA says affected areas can be trimmed away before or after cooking, although if the damage is extensive, it may be better to throw it out because of the loss in quality.