Brown rice has more fiber than white rice, but the best choice also depends on each person’s needs. The difference starts with processing: Brown rice keeps parts of the grain that are removed to make white rice.

According to dietitian Beth Czerwony in a Cleveland Clinic guide, brown rice has nutritional advantages. However, white rice may be a better choice for people who need a low-fiber diet or have a sensitive stomach.

What sets white rice apart from brown rice

The grain has three main components: bran, germ, and endosperm. Brown rice keeps all three, while processing white rice removes the bran and germ, leaving the starchy center.

In addition to fiber, Cleveland Clinic notes that brown rice provides more magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, niacin, and vitamins B1 and B6. Some white rice is enriched to replace some of the nutrients lost during processing.

Which one to choose when shopping

For people looking to add fiber and promote fullness, Czerwony recommends brown rice. That does not mean white rice should be ruled out: It may be a better fit for certain digestive needs.

The specialist also suggests combining both options to vary the menu, keeping in mind that their cooking times are different.

How to prepare them and how long they take to cook

For preparation, Harvard’s The Nutrition Source recommends following the package instructions because the amount of water and cooking time vary by type.

As a general guide, it recommends a ratio of two cups of water for every cup of rice. The method is to bring the water to a boil, add the rice, stir, and cover the pot before lowering the heat.

The approximate cooking times it gives are:

White rice: about 20 minutes.

Brown rice: 40 to 45 minutes.

After that, it says to remove the pot from the heat and leave it covered for five to 10 minutes. Finally, fluff the grains with a fork.