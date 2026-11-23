As December arrives, many families begin decorating for Christmas, and one of the first decisions is where to put the Christmas tree. Some choose the living room, while others prefer to place it near a window or in a corner of the house.

However, Feng Shui has its own recommendations for choosing the right spot. This Chinese philosophy holds that the placement of objects in the home can affect the flow of energy and identifies certain areas linked to wealth, prosperity, and recognition.

According to one expert in the discipline, there are two especially favorable directions for placing the tree and one that should be avoided.

Where to Put the Christmas Tree to Attract Wealth and Prosperity, According to Feng Shui

According to Katie Malik, a Feng Shui expert and interior designer, there are two areas of the home that are especially favorable for placing the Christmas tree: the south and southeast. Each is associated with a different aspect of life and can be used to attract positive energy in the coming year.

The southeast is associated with wealth, abundance and financial prosperity. For that reason, placing the tree in this area is seen as a way to symbolically activate energy tied to finances. The living room is in that part of the home, so it can be a good option for the Christmas decor.

Meanwhile, the south represents fame, recognition, and reputation, and placing the tree in that direction is said to support those aspects, according to this practice. For example, if a window or a corner of the living room faces south, that space can also be used.

To identify these locations correctly, it is also necessary to use the Bagua map, a Feng Shui tool that divides the home into different sectors and links them to different areas of life.

Why Feng Shui advises against placing the Christmas tree in the north

Although the south and southeast are the expert’s recommended directions, the north area requires special attention. This zone is linked to the water element, while the Christmas tree represents wood within Feng Shui’s five elements.

According to this philosophy, the relationship between the two elements can create an energy imbalance. But beyond the direction, it is also recommended to place the tree in a comfortable space that does not block doors, hallways or entryways, since the arrangement of furniture and decorative objects is also part of the home’s energy organization.