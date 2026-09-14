Authorities confirmed that, to obtain a driver’s license or a state ID compatible with the REAL ID law, you must present documents proving identity, Social Security number and address. Without that support, you cannot access the version enabled for flying or entering federal buildings.

The measure applies nationwide, with cities such as Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, El Paso and San Diego among the most affected examples. Each state defines the exact process, but the requirement for proof is uniform at the federal level.

What documents must be presented to get the REAL ID?

Applicants must prove three things: identity, Social Security number and state residence. For identity, the birth certificate, passport or Green Card are accepted in the case of non-citizen permanent residents.

For Social Security, the card, a W-2 form or a pay stub is enough. Residence is proven with a deed, a rental agreement, a utility bill or a bank statement.

Among the documents accepted to prove address are:

Lease or mortgage agreement

Electric, gas or water bill

Bank account statement

Property deed

What happens if these documents are not presented?

Anyone who does not complete the procedure can continue driving with their regular license: they will not lose their authorization to drive. The restriction applies only to using that license to fly or enter federal and military facilities.

To travel without the REAL ID, a passport or another ID accepted by TSA is still valid. There is also the TSA ConfirmID option, a paid procedure of u$s 45 that verifies identity and is valid for 10 days from the travel date.