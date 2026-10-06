No matter how successful someone becomes, there are always lessons they wish they had learned earlier. And even the biggest stars in Hollywood admit they would like to tell a few things to the person they used to be when they were young. Robert De Niro, one of the most celebrated actors of all time, is no exception.

The star protagonist of Taxi Driver, Raging Bull and The Godfather Part II, a two-time Academy Award winner, was asked by Reader’s Digest what advice he would tell to his younger self: “I have a lot of advice to give to my younger self.”

Robert De Niro and his advice to young people.

The advice Robert De Niro would give to his younger self

“I remember I met a guy when I was a kid, maybe in my teens, and he was a salesman at a store, and he said, ‘If I only knew then what I know now.’ So I have a lot to tell my younger self,” he recalled, referring to a moment that he now understands as the years went by.

The actor made clear that his message isn’t about avoiding risks or regretting choices: “That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do certain things, but be aware of the consequences. You have to learn through those experiences.”. What he means is that mistakes are part of the process, as long as one understands what is at stake.

Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway during the recording of The Intern in 2015. Warner Bros. Pictures

The importance of staying humble at all times

It is not the first time De Niro has shared that kind of wisdom. During an Actors Roundtable organized by The Hollywood Reporter, where he sat alongside some of the most famous actors in Hollywood, he was asked a similar question and answered with something he had recently told his grandson.

“Just be calm. When things are going well, be calm. Don’t think you’re on top of the world, in a sense, you always have to be wary,” he said. “I’ve seen people come, I’ve seen people go.”, added.

For De Niro, controlling the ego is essential to surviving in an industry as unpredictable as Hollywood. “Take what’s good in your life and move forward cautiously and carefully, and thank God that you have that. It’s very, very important not to overextend yourself when you think you’ve got it… there’s no such thing. Everybody’s dispensable,” he added.

De Niro has also spoken about the value of learning from those who came before. In 2015, while promoting The Intern, he said younger actors should not hesitate to seek guidance from veterans.

“There’s no downside in asking somebody who’s been around a lot longer than you, especially if they’ve done things that you’ve done,” he said, referring to the process he made when he was starting out.