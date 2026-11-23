NASA unveiled the X-70 Fractal, an experimental crewed aircraft designed to test next-generation aeronautics technologies in flight. The announcement came on Nov. 4, 2026, during the UP. Summit at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, according to a NASA statement.

It is not a spacecraft and is not meant to leave the atmosphere: It is a research platform with a pilot on board that will allow scientists to explore aircraft maneuverability in ways that had not been demonstrated in crewed flight.

What features does the X-70 Fractal have

It is designed for a cruising speed of Mach 0.75, an altitude of up to 45,000 feet (about 13,700 meters), and a range of more than 1,500 nautical miles (2,778 kilometers). Its maximum takeoff weight will be 10,000 pounds, or about 4,535 kilograms.

It will be able to carry up to 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms) of experimental equipment, in internal and external locations, which can be swapped quickly between tests.

A reconfigurable control system

NASA highlights its reconfigurable flight control technology, which will make it possible to quickly change how the aircraft responds. According to administrator Jared Isaacman, who days earlier celebrated that Voyager 1 had reached one light-day from Earth, it will be a high-performance crewed platform to test flight control, maneuverability, and other technologies.

Thanks to its modular design, the same aircraft can be used for different experiments without developing a separate plane for each one.

When will it fly, and what lineage will it come from

The X-70 has not yet made its first flight: NASA has only released computer-generated images, and Isaacman expects it to take off under the agency’s banner within the next two years, although there is still no specific date.

It joins the X-plane series, which includes the Bell X-1, the first to break the sound barrier in 1947, and the X-15. The agency also has the X-59, designed to reduce the sonic boom.