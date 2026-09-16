En esta noticia

When a debt with the tax authorities remains unresolved for a period of time, the process stops being administrative and moves to direct action. In the United States, ignoring the final notices can enable measures that immediately impact the taxpayer’s money and property.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can move forward with seizures if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

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The IRS notice that absolutely NOBODY should delay

Before carrying out a levy, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this key notification, the agency informs:

  • Details of the outstanding debt
  • The period of up to 30 days to respond or regularize

This is the last notice before collection measures are activated.

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IRS automatically seizes all those who delayed this procedure

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:

  • The case goes to the active collection system (ACS)
  • Levy is enabled without further warnings
  • The margin for negotiation is drastically reduced

Lack of response speeds up the process.

IRS immediately seizes all these assets one by one

Through ACS, the IRS can apply:

  • Levy of bank accounts
  • Withholding of wages (wage garnishment)
  • Intervention on property and assets