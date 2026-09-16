When a debt with the tax authorities remains unresolved for a period of time, the process stops being administrative and moves to direct action. In the United States, ignoring the final notices can enable measures that immediately impact the taxpayer’s money and property.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), can move forward with seizures if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

The IRS notice that absolutely NOBODY should delay

Before carrying out a levy, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this key notification, the agency informs:

Details of the outstanding debt

The period of up to 30 days to respond or regularize

This is the last notice before collection measures are activated.

IRS automatically seizes all those who delayed this procedure

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:

The case goes to the active collection system (ACS)

Levy is enabled without further warnings

The margin for negotiation is drastically reduced

Lack of response speeds up the process.

IRS immediately seizes all these assets one by one

Through ACS, the IRS can apply: