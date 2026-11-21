A home remedy is circulating that sounds outlandish but has a technical basis: wrapping a car key in aluminum foil. This is not superstition or a kitchen myth but a measure that aims to stop a specific kind of theft targeting modern vehicles.

What Wrapping Car Keys in Aluminum Foil Is For

Modern keyless entry systems, the so-called keyless or proximity fobs, which unlock and start a car without needing to insert a key, constantly emit a short-range radio signal.

The car detects that signal when the fob is nearby and, as a result, allows the doors to be unlocked or the engine to be started. Wrapping the key in aluminum foil is meant to cut off that signal: the metal acts as a barrier that keeps radio waves from getting in or out.

Why It’s Recommended

The principle is not homegrown, it is physical. A metal wrapping that fully surrounds an object creates what is known as a Faraday cage: a conductive structure that blocks electromagnetic fields and, with them, radio signals. Aluminum foil, being metal, can serve that function if it completely wraps the key. While the fob is inside that wrapping, its signal stays contained and does not reach the outside.

Thieves have developed a technique called a relay attack: with devices that capture and amplify the fob’s signal, they can extend that range.

If the key is, for example, on a table near the front door of the house, the equipment picks up its signal, retransmits it to the car and tricks it into believing the key is beside it. That way, they can open and even start the vehicle without physically having the key. Blocking the signal with a Faraday cage shuts down that tactic at the source: if the car cannot hear the fob, the attack does not work.

How to Do It Properly

For the block to be effective, the key is to cover the fob well. Some guidelines: