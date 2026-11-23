When filing a tax return in the United States, it is essential to have a Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN).

It is a number used for tax purposes and must be included on tax returns, account statements, and other documents. Depending on the case, it may be issued by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) or the Social Security Administration (SSA).

IRS requires all taxpayers to include a TIN on their tax return

According to the authorities, there are five types of TIN that can be used when filing a tax return, depending on the case:

Social Security number (SSN)

Employer Identification Number (EIN)

Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)

Adoption Taxpayer Identification Number (ATIN)

Prepare Tax Identification Number (PTIN)

How TINs can be obtained, depending on the case

The IRS explains that the SSN, used to identify people for work and tax purposes, is obtained by completing Form SS-5-SP and providing proof of identity, age, and legal status.

The EIN is used to identify a business entity, tax-exempt organizations, and other entities. It can be requested online completely free of charge.

Meanwhile, the ITIN is available to resident and nonresident aliens, spouses, and dependents who could not get an SSN. In these cases, it is necessary to complete Form W-7 (SP) and submit the required documentation.

The ATIN is used for people who are in the process of adopting a child who is a U.S. citizen or resident and does not have an SSN, and to apply for one, Form W-7A is used. “Do not use this form if you can obtain a Social Security number (SSN) for the child in time to file your tax return,” it states.

Finally, the PTIN is for paid tax return preparers, who since Jan. 1, 2011, have been required to include this number on every return they prepare. The IRS says PTIN applications and renewals are now being processed for 2027 under the new enrollment system.