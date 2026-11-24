A small six-digit number can completely block a tax return from being filed. It’s the IP PIN, an identity protection code assigned by the IRS, and the rule is strict: Anyone who has one assigned and files an electronic return without including it, or with the wrong number, will have the system reject it.

What the six-digit code is

The IP PIN (Identity Protection Personal Identification Number) is a six-digit code issued by the IRS to protect taxpayers from tax-related identity theft.

Its function is simple but powerful: It works like a key known only to the taxpayer and the IRS, and it serves to confirm that the person filing the return is really the correct one. That way, it prevents someone else from using another person’s Social Security number to file a false return and collect the refund.

What happens if it is left out

For anyone assigned an IP PIN:

For electronic returns (e-file), if the IP PIN is not entered or an incorrect one is entered, the IRS rejects the return . The system sends it back, and it has to be resubmitted with the correct code for it to be accepted.

For paper returns, they are not simply rejected, but processing is delayed while the IRS verifies the information, especially if the code is missing or wrong.

Who this applies to

This requirement applies to people who have an IP PIN assigned, not to all taxpayers. There are two ways someone can end up with one:

Automatically , if they were a victim of tax-related identity theft: In those cases, the IRS assigns an IP PIN, and they must use it.

Voluntarily, when a person chooses to enroll in the program to protect their return, even if they have never been defrauded. Once someone enrolls and gets an IP PIN, the IRS will no longer accept their electronic return without that code.

What to do if the code was lost or never arrived

If someone has an assigned IP PIN but lost it or does not remember it, they cannot simply leave it out: they must retrieve it. The usual step is to log back into the IRS online account to view it again or, if that is not possible, request that it be reissued through official channels.