Car floor mats collect dirt from shoes, traces of mud, dust from the air, and moisture that gets in from outside. With daily use, these particles get trapped in the fabric fibers and can cause bad odors that affect the cleanliness and freshness of the vehicle’s interior.

However, there is a home remedy that can help combat them with a common kitchen ingredient. It is baking soda. Sprinkling a small amount on the floor mats helps neutralize certain compounds with unpleasant odors and makes cleanup easier afterward.

What does sprinkling baking soda on car floor mats do?

Sprinkling baking soda on car floor mats is a homemade cleaning method that can neutralize bad odors and absorb some of the moisture trapped in the mat fibers. It is especially useful when the vehicle’s interior holds odors caused by food scraps, spilled drinks, dirt, or moisture.

The effect is explained by the chemical and physical properties of baking soda (NaHCO3). It is a mildly alkaline substance that can neutralize certain acidic compounds responsible for bad odors. In addition, its solid particles can hold small amounts of moisture and make it easier to remove dirt during vacuuming.

How do you apply baking soda to car floor mats?

To take advantage of its deodorizing properties, a simple procedure is recommended:

Remove the mats: take them out of the vehicle so you can work on their surface without spreading dust through the cabin. Remove surface dirt: shake them out and clear away loose dirt, sand, and other debris. Make sure they are dry: it is important that they do not have moisture, since the baking soda can clump together and form small lumps when it comes into contact with water. Sprinkle the baking soda : spread a thin, fairly even layer over the fabric mats, paying attention to the areas where odors are strongest. Let the product sit: allow the powder to remain on the fibers for a while so it can come into contact with the compounds responsible for the bad odors.

What should you do after letting the baking soda sit on the car floor mats?

Once the waiting time is over, the next step is to vacuum the mats thoroughly to remove the baking soda and any dirt particles that may have become trapped in the fibers.

From a mechanical standpoint, the vacuum creates an airstream that carries away solid particles and debris loosened from the fabric surface. That allows it to remove the baking soda left between the mat fibers, along with some of the built-up dirt.

After vacuuming, the floor mats can be put back in the vehicle, as long as they are completely clean and dry.