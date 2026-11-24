The SSA thresholds for beneficiaries who continue working while collecting retirement payments. Those who earn above the applicable limit could see part of their benefits withheld.

The Social Security Administration will introduce higher earnings limits in 2027 for people who collect retirement benefits while continuing to work.

Beneficiaries who earn more than the applicable threshold could have part of their Social Security payments withheld.

The new limits depend on whether workers have reached full retirement age. The agency will allow those who have not yet reached that milestone to earn up to $25,560 annually, while a higher threshold will apply to people who reach full retirement age during 2027.

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How much can Social Security beneficiaries earn while working in 2027?

According to the SSA’s 2027 Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) fact sheet, the annual earnings limits will increase next year. The applicable amount depends on the beneficiary’s age and retirement status.

$25,560 per year: For beneficiaries who will remain below full retirement age throughout 2027, equivalent to $2,130 per month.

$67,920 per year: For those who will reach full retirement age during 2027, equivalent to $5,660 per month. This higher limit only applies to earnings received before the month they reach full retirement age.

No earnings limit: Starting the month beneficiaries reach full retirement age, they can earn any amount without having their Social Security retirement benefits reduced.

These amounts represent an increase from the 2026 thresholds of $24,480 and $65,160, respectively.

How much will Social Security withhold if beneficiaries exceed the 2027 limit?

The SSA applies different withholding rules depending on when beneficiaries reach full retirement age.

People who remain below full retirement age throughout the year will have $1 withheld from their Social Security benefits for every $2 they earn above the $25,560 threshold.

For example, someone who earns $30,000 in 2027 will exceed the annual limit by $4,440. The SSA will withhold $2,220 in benefits over the applicable period.

For workers who reach full retirement age during 2027, the agency will withhold $1 for every $3 earned above the $67,920 limit. Only income earned before the month they reach full retirement age counts toward this threshold.

Will beneficiaries permanently lose their Social Security payments?

Once beneficiaries reach full retirement age, the agency recalculates their monthly payments to account for the months in which benefits were withheld. This can result in a higher monthly payment going forward.