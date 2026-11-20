People who purchase their own health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace could receive additional financial assistance in 2027, but access to these benefits will depend partly on their state of residence.

According to an updated analysis by Healthinsurance.org, 11 states will have state-funded subsidy programs designed to reduce health insurance costs beyond the federal assistance available under Obamacare. These programs are particularly relevant for people facing higher premiums after the expiration of enhanced federal tax credits at the end of 2025.

The assistance is not automatic for every resident. Each state establishes its own eligibility requirements, funding levels and rules for receiving the benefit.

Which 11 states will offer additional Obamacare subsidies in 2027?

The states identified in the analysis are:

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Maryland

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New Mexico

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Most already had state-funded assistance programs, although some have adjusted their benefits for the 2027 coverage year. Virginia and Rhode Island will introduce new state-funded subsidies in 2027, expanding the number of states providing this type of financial support.

The amount of assistance is not the same nationwide. California, for example, will expand eligibility for its additional premium subsidies to households earning up to 200% of the federal poverty level.

Colorado will provide monthly assistance of $70 for the primary applicant, plus $25 for each additional household member included in the policy.

The expiration of enhanced federal subsidies has prompted several states to use their own funds to make health coverage more affordable.

Virginia has allocated $150 million to its new program, which targets residents with incomes of up to 250% of the federal poverty level. Rhode Island has approved $19 million in funding, primarily for households earning up to 200% of that threshold.

New Mexico is also among the states expanding its support. Its program is designed to offset the reduction in federal assistance for eligible enrollees in 2027, although its funding is secured only through June of that year.

Why are states providing additional financial assistance?

The expansion of state-level programs comes after the expiration of the enhanced ACA premium tax credits at the end of 2025.

These federal enhancements had increased the financial assistance available to people purchasing individual health insurance through the Marketplace. Their expiration means that many enrollees may face higher monthly premiums in 2027 than they would have paid under the expanded subsidy system.

The regular federal premium tax credits remain available to eligible applicants. However, states with additional programs are using their own budgets to provide another layer of assistance and help offset some of the increase in coverage costs.

This distinction is important: the state-funded benefits do not replace the federal subsidy system. Instead, eligible consumers may receive both forms of assistance, depending on the rules of their state.

How can you find out if you qualify for extra Obamacare assistance?

Living in one of the 11 states does not automatically guarantee eligibility. The requirements depend on several factors, including household income, family size and the type of coverage selected.

Some programs focus on households below a specific percentage of the federal poverty level, while others have different conditions or provide assistance with medical expenses in addition to monthly premiums.

With the 2027 Open Enrollment period currently underway, people interested in these benefits should check their state’s official health insurance Marketplace and review the eligibility requirements before selecting or renewing a plan.

They can also visit HealthCare.gov to identify the Marketplace serving their area and find the appropriate enrollment platform.