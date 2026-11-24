The Social Security Administration will issue the final benefits payment for this month tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 25, since everyone else has already received their money based on their birth date or the benefit they receive.

It is important to note that most of the agency’s retirement and pension benefits are paid on Wednesdays, unless holidays require moving them to the next business day.

Retirement and pension payments are scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25

The final payment of the month is for people born between the 21st and the 31st, who are typically the last to be paid, always on the last Wednesday of the month.

How is the payment schedule organized?

Unless there is a holiday or a weekend, SSA always follows this order:

1st of the month : SSI recipients.

3rd of the month: SSI and Social Security recipients, or Social Security beneficiaries who have been receiving benefits since before May 1997.

Second Wednesday : recipients born between the 1st and the 10th.

Third Wednesday: recipients born between the 11th and the 20th.

Fourth Wednesday: recipients born between the 21st and the 31st.

December 2026 calendar: when each beneficiary gets paid

According to the schedule released by the authorities, payments will be:

Wednesday, Dec. 1: SSI recipients.

Thursday, Dec. 3: SSI and Social Security recipients, or Social Security beneficiaries who have been receiving benefits since before May 1997.

Wednesday, Dec. 9: recipients born between the 1st and the 10th.

Wednesday, Dec. 16: recipients born between the 11th and the 20th.

Wednesday, Dec. 23: recipients born between the 21st and the 31st.

Thursday, Dec. 31: SSI recipients (for January).

You must wait three additional days after the payment date before reporting that the money was not received. After that, you are instructed to file a claim through SSA’s official channels.

Important SSA changes for 2027

Starting with the payment that will be made on the last day of the year, the Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will take effect, and in 2027 it will be 3.6%.

With this change, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax was also updated to $192,300.