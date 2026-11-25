The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced on its official website an increase in the interest rates it applies to tax debts and overpayments. The new rates will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, and will remain in place for the first three months of the year, with changes affecting both individuals and businesses.

The update includes different rates depending on the type of taxpayer and transaction, from the interest owed by those with outstanding tax obligations to the interest paid to those with refunds due.

Which interest rates will increase in the first quarter of 2027?

The IRS announced a boost in the interest rates it applies to federal tax overpayments and to taxes that remain unpaid. The new rates will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, and remain in place through March 31.

The update includes five categories:

Interest on overpaid taxes by individuals.

Interest on overpaid taxes by businesses.

Interest on outstanding tax debts for individuals and businesses.

Interest on business overpayments exceeding $10,000.

Interest on large corporate tax debts.

How much will tax debt interest rates rise?

For the first quarter of 2027, the IRS set an annual rate of 8% for unpaid federal taxes, for both individuals and businesses.

That is a 1 percentage point increase from the 7% rate that applied during the fourth quarter of 2026.

For large corporations with tax debts above $100,000, the rate will rise to 10% annually, from 9% previously.

How much will the other interest rates increase?

The changes will also affect taxpayers who paid more taxes than they owed and are entitled to interest on that excess amount.

The new rates will be:

8% for individuals: on tax overpayments, up from 7%.

7% for businesses: on overpayments, up from 6%.

5.5% for businesses: on the portion of overpayments above $10,000, up from 4.5%.

The increase will apply to all interest categories announced by the agency, although the rates vary depending on the type of taxpayer and the nature of the payment.