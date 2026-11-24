Receiving an inheritance in the United States means meeting a series of legal and tax obligations before assets can be distributed to beneficiaries. In certain circumstances, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can step in against a deceased person’s estate when there are taxes still owed.

The federal agency has legal tools to collect tax debts and seize certain estate assets, even before they have been distributed to heirs. However, specific procedures and notices must be followed before the action is carried out, along with responsibilities that executors and estate administrators must know.

When can the IRS seize assets tied to an inheritance?

The IRS can seize assets linked to an inheritance when there are tax debts still owed by the deceased or unpaid estate taxes.

The action allows the agency to legally take certain assets to cover tax obligations owed. However, a seizure does not happen automatically just because a debt exists: the IRS must follow the collection procedures set out in federal law.

This can happen in several situations:

When the deceased had unpaid federal taxes, for example, outstanding income tax debt.

When the estate owes federal estate taxes: if an estate tax return must be filed, and the tax due is not paid.

When the executor distributes assets without paying the tax debts, the executor may face personal liability if legal duties as the estate’s representative are not met.

When assets have already been transferred to heirs, the IRS may reach certain property if it still has legal rights to collect the debt against it.

What estate assets can the IRS seize?

The IRS may seize different types of assets to collect a tax debt, such as:

Money in bank accounts: funds belonging to the deceased person’s estate that are subject to collection.

Real estate: houses, land, and other property over which the agency has legal authority to carry out the action.

Vehicles and personal property: cars, boats, and other valuables.

Estate income: rent, interest, and other payments due to the estate.

However, the IRS generally should not seize assets under the control of a probate court without first considering the applicable legal restrictions.

What step must be completed before distributing an inheritance to avoid IRS action?

Before distributing the assets, the executor or estate administrator must identify the deceased person’s tax obligations, file the required returns, and determine whether there are any outstanding debts with the IRS.

In addition, federal debts must be paid before other obligations when the estate is not large enough to cover them. If the representative distributes assets to heirs without addressing federal debts they should have known about, they may become personally liable for the amounts owed.

What happens before a seizure, and when is the action imminent?

Before carrying out a seizure, the IRS generally must follow a notice process that allows the taxpayer to learn about the debt and exercise the right to challenge it. The usual steps are:

1. Determination of the debt: the IRS calculates the taxes owed and sends a bill or payment notice (Notice and Demand for Payment).

2. Failure to pay: if the taxpayer does not pay the debt or set up a payment agreement, the agency can move forward with collection measures.

3. Notice of intent to levy: The IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy and Notice of Your Right to a Hearing.

4. 30-day period: the recipient generally has at least 30 days from the notice to request a Collection Due Process Hearing.

Once that period expires, if the debt is still unpaid and no action is in place to block collection, the IRS can carry out the seizure of the assets at issue.