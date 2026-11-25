The Social Security Administration’s (SSA) payment schedule for 2027 has now been released and confirms that only three deposits will be made in January. That is because payments for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and for those who receive both this benefit and Social Security benefits will be moved up to the last business day of December 2026.

This happens because these two groups normally receive deposits on the first and third day of the month, respectively. When that date falls on a weekend or holiday, the payment is moved up to the last business day of the previous month.

When will the three beneficiary groups receive their payments in January 2027?

According to the SSA, the three beneficiary groups will receive their January payments based on their date of birth:

Those born from the 1st through the 10th will receive their payment on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Those born from the 11th through the 20th will receive their payment on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Those born from the 21st through the 31st will receive their payment on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

SSI recipients and those who receive both this benefit and Social Security benefits will receive their January 2027 payment on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2026.

How are payments scheduled for February 2027?

For February, payment dates are arranged as follows: