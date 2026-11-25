A couple of months ago, the Social Security Administration added 14 medical conditions to its Compassionate Allowances (CAL) list, expanding the number of people who may qualify for faster decisions on disability benefit applications.

The initiative is designed to speed up the review process for individuals with severe diseases and medical conditions.

From those changes, the list now includes 314 conditions. According to the agency, more than 1.2 million people have been approved for disability benefits through this expedited process since the program began.

Which medical conditions did Social Security add to its list?

The new additions cover rare genetic disorders, neurological diseases, and certain types of cancer. The conditions included in the updated Compassionate Allowances list are:

Adenylosuccinate Lyase Deficiency – Neonatal Form and Type 1.

Aicardi Syndrome.

Baraitser-Winter Syndrome.

Beare-Stevenson Cutis Gyrata Syndrome.

Bohring-Opitz Syndrome.

CASK-Related Gene Disorders.

Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma.

Lafora Disease.

Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy (MMPSI).

OPHN1 Syndrome.

Primary Cardiac Sarcoma.

Primary Intracranial Malignant Melanoma.

Uveal Melanoma with Metastases.

Warburg Micro Syndrome.

How does the program speed up SSI and SSDI decisions?

The SSA uses technology to identify applications involving conditions on the Compassionate Allowances list and prioritize their medical reviews. It can also obtain medical records electronically to speed up the process.

The expansion brings the list to 314 medical conditions and allows eligible applicants to receive faster reviews for disability benefits through Social Security. Fuente: Shutterstock Shutterstock

The program applies to both SSI and SSDI claims. However, applicants must still meet the eligibility requirements for their respective benefits, and inclusion on the list does not mean automatic approval.