A green traffic sign with a hand holding a coin, a downward arrow and the inscription “1 HOUR” marks a metered parking space with a one-hour limit.

Designated R7-20, it is part of the parking regulatory signs covered in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways, the national regulation that establishes the criteria for these devices in the United States.

What the green traffic sign with a hand holding a coin accompanied by a downward arrow and “1 HOUR” means

The R7-20 sign marks a metered parking zone with a time limit for leaving your vehicle in the space. The inscription ‘1 HOUR’ is the time limit, and the hand holding a coin indicates that payment is required.

The arrow is important: it shows which space the rule applies to.

According to the official description of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), the sign consists of a horizontal white rectangular sign, with a green border and legend. On its left side appears a stylized hand holding a coin, while on the right is the indication “1 HOUR”, arranged in two lines and accompanied by a downward vertical arrow.

Who sets the rules for traffic signs

The Federal Highway Administration publishes the MUTCD, a document that establishes standards for the design, installation and maintenance of traffic signs, traffic lights, roadway markings and other devices used on streets and highways open to public traffic.

The FHWA has administered the manual since 1971. Its goal is to establish national criteria so that traffic control devices can be recognized and interpreted consistently in different parts of the country.