The musty smell and dampness are common problems in closets, especially when they stay closed for long periods or have poor ventilation. Faced with this situation, there are different home remedies that keep the inside of the closet dry and prevent clothes from building up bad odors.

One of the best-known methods is to place a container of rice inside the furniture. This trick is simple, inexpensive and easy to use, but it also has its limits.

Rice can absorb a small amount of moisture from the air thanks to the properties of its grains, although its effectiveness depends on the conditions in the space. Here are the details on what it is for, how long it lasts and what other alternatives may work better.

Putting Rice in Closets: What It’s For and How It Works

In practice, rice acts as a mild absorber of ambient moisture in small, relatively enclosed spaces. Its grains contain starch and have hygroscopic properties, which means they can capture some of the water vapor in the air. However, its absorption capacity is limited and depends on factors such as:

Humidity level

Ventilation

Closet size

Rice can also help reduce bad odors when they are linked to moderate moisture. By absorbing some of the water vapor, it helps lessen that musty feeling typical of furniture that stays closed. However, it does not act like an industrial deodorizer: it does not neutralize the molecules responsible for odors, as activated charcoal can, nor does it replace cleaning clothes or affected surfaces.

Rice keeps its absorbing power until it becomes saturated with moisture. Signs that it has reached that point include changes in texture, clumping or the return of a musty smell.

In humid environments, it may stop being useful after a few days or one to two weeks. If the closet has leaks, condensation or a cold wall, this method will not be enough to solve the problem.

Where should you put the rice inside the closet?

To use this home remedy, it is recommended to use dry rice and place it in a cloth bag or open container. It is best to place it in different areas of the closet, without letting it come into direct contact with delicate clothing.

It is also important to check it regularly and replace it when it becomes damp, clumped or has a strange smell. Once used, it should not be eaten.

Alternatives for keeping the closet clean and odor-free

If the moisture problem is persistent, there are more effective options than rice. These include calcium chloride dehumidifiers and silica gel packets, which have greater capacity to absorb moisture. To fight bad odors, activated charcoal can also be a useful alternative.

In any case, the most effective solution is to improve the closet’s ventilation, avoid overcrowding clothes, keep it a few inches away from the walls and, above all, identify and fix the source of the moisture.