Among the traffic signs in the United States, there is one that often raises questions behind the wheel: a sign with a curved “U”-shaped arrow crossed by the no symbol. It is the “No U-Turn” sign, which forbids making a complete turn to continue driving in the opposite direction.

What does traffic sign R3-4 mean?

The “No U-Turn” sign is a regulatory sign: it indicates a rule that must be followed. It prohibits making a 180-degree turn to travel in the opposite direction of the road.

Where it is posted, a driver who needs to go back in the opposite direction cannot do so at that point: they must continue until an intersection where the turn is allowed or go around the block.

It is easy to identify by its pictogram: a black curved “U”-shaped arrow (which represents the turning movement) on a white background, crossed by a red circle and diagonal bar, the universal symbol of prohibition. In the United States signage system (the MUTCD manual), it corresponds to code R3-4.

Why is it important to know this sign?

Understanding the “No U-Turn” sign avoids violations and fines: making a U-turn where it is prohibited is a traffic offense. Secondly, it contributes to road safety, since these turns are prohibited precisely at the most dangerous points on the road, where an unexpected maneuver can cause a crash.

In addition, it is one of the signs that usually appears on the DMV written test, so knowing it helps those who are about to get their license. For newcomers to the country, becoming familiar with this type of sign is a key step toward driving confidently and within the law.