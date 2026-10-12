Knowing the meaning of traffic signs is essential for all people who drive a vehicle, since they indicate different situations and circumstances to which one must pay attention, making it possible to anticipate risk situations.

In that sense, in the United States a driver could come across a yellow diamond with a black straight line and a curved line inside and wonder what it means.

What the traffic sign with a straight line and a curved line on a yellow background means

According to the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices of the United States Department of Transportation, this sign, known as W4-2R, is used to alert drivers that the right lane is going to disappear in a few meters. When this happens, the instruction for those driving is to stay left.

Where this traffic sign is placed

The sign is placed in advance on a road with several lanes to give drivers enough time to know that the road they are traveling on will no longer have one of its lanes.

Other essential points for safe driving

Respecting all traffic signs is essential for safe driving and to avoid fines and penalties. In that regard, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shared other essential points to limit dangers behind the wheel, such as:

Fasten your seat belt

The correct way is to place it in the center of the chest -away from the neck- and over the hips, not on the stomach.

“You should never put the shoulder belt behind your back or under your arm. Improper use can have dangerous consequences,” authorities say.

If carrying children, make sure they are in the correct seat

All children under 13 must ride in the back seat of the car, for safety.

Ensure sober driving

Authorities explain that driving under the influence of alcohol or substances is a deadly crime, and also illegal throughout the United States.

Avoid distractions

Some examples of dangerous actions are adjusting the radio, the navigation system, sending text messages, or talking on the phone.

Always respect speed limits

“Excessive speed also increases the risk of more serious injuries in an accident,” it is specified.

Do not drive sleepy

It is advisable to always ensure the necessary hours of sleep and to know the effects of any medication being taken.

Pay attention to flashing lights

The instruction in these cases is to reduce speed or move to another lane, whenever possible.

Check recalls

It is recommended to check whether there are any safety recall notices at least twice a year. This can be done by consulting this link.