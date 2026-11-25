Floors in the home collect dirt, grease residue, and odors from daily foot traffic and contact with different surfaces. To keep them clean, there is a home remedy that combines three easy-to-find ingredients and can be used for household cleaning.

It calls for mixing white vinegar, water, and cinnamon, a solution that helps remove dirt and leaves a pleasant scent in the room without the need for scented products.

What is mixing vinegar, cinnamon, and water used for when cleaning floors?

The method was shared by the site Cocina Delirante and suggests using two different mixtures to clean and freshen surfaces. The first combines white vinegar and water, while the second uses cinnamon to add a strong fragrance after mopping.

Vinegar contains acetic acid, a compound that helps lift certain residue, stains, and grease buildup. That is why it is often included in different homemade cleaning recipes to tackle dirt on some surfaces.

Cinnamon, meanwhile, stands out for its distinctive aroma and is commonly used in household preparations to scent rooms. Adding it leaves a spicy fragrance on floors after cleaning is finished.

It is important to note that this mixture should not be considered a disinfectant or a substitute for products designed to eliminate microorganisms, but it can help with everyday cleaning .

How to make the homemade vinegar and cinnamon cleaner

To make this trick, you need inexpensive ingredients and two separate containers, since each mixture is used at a different stage of the process.

The ingredients needed are:

2 cups white vinegar.

Water.

Ground cinnamon or several cinnamon sticks.

2 buckets.

Step by step:

Pour about 2 cups (half a liter) of water into one of the containers and add the white vinegar. Mix until both ingredients are combined. In a separate pot, boil water with ground cinnamon or several sticks of the spice. Let the mixture cool, then transfer it to the second container. Sweep or vacuum the floor to remove dust and loose debris. Wipe the floor with the water-and-vinegar mixture and let it dry. Finally, use the cinnamon water mixture to go over the surface again and add fragrance to the room.

Why vinegar and cinnamon are recommended for household cleaning

The combination takes advantage of the qualities of two ingredients that serve different purposes. While vinegar helps lift certain traces of dirt, cinnamon adds a natural fragrance that can linger in the room after cleaning.

However, before applying vinegar, it is a good idea to test it on an out-of-the-way spot to make sure it does not damage the material. It is not recommended for marble, natural stone, or limestone surfaces or floors sensitive to acid, since it can damage them.

It is also important to keep in mind that vinegar is not a substitute for a registered household disinfectant when microorganisms need to be eliminated. In those cases, use products suited to each surface and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.