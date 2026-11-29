Knowing the best way to store chicken is essential to protect yourself from food poisoning, according to advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In that regard, there is a strategic spot in the fridge where health experts recommend placing raw chicken to prevent the rest of the food from becoming contaminated.

Which refrigerator shelf experts recommend for storing chicken, and the best way to do it

“The CDC estimates that Salmonella causes more foodborne illnesses than any other bacteria. Chicken is a significant source of these illnesses. In fact, about 1 in every 25 packages of chicken from the store is contaminated,” says a 2024 agency report.

The advice from health experts for preventing any kind of contamination is to keep chicken on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator, always in sealed containers and wrapped as well as possible. This keeps the bird’s juices from spilling onto other food in the fridge.

Along the same lines, in the store chicken should be placed in a disposable bag before being put in the shopping cart, to keep its juices from coming into contact with the rest of the food.

How experts advise preparing chicken to do it safely

The CDC’s guidance is to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before handling raw chicken and always use a separate cutting board for raw chicken, without placing cooked food or vegetables on the same plate.

Raw chicken should not be washed before cooking, since doing so can help spread any pathogens it contains.