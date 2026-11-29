Although many people overlook this detail when putting on their shoes, the two extra eyelets found on some athletic shoes serve a specific purpose that can improve comfort and foot stability.

These holes, located at the top of the shoe near the ankle, allow for a type of adjustment known as heel lock or heel locking. This technique is especially useful for people who play sports, go running or take long walks.

Its main goal is to provide greater support for the foot inside the sneaker. In addition, this lacing system can help reduce friction and prevent blisters during physical activity.

What are the two extra eyelets on sneakers for

The extra eyelets make it possible to create a lacing system that provides greater support around the heel and ankle. In this way, the foot stays more stable inside the shoe and shifts less toward the front.

This type of lacing is especially useful when running, going downhill on sloped terrain or doing activities that require frequent changes of direction.

Likewise, heel locking can reduce rubbing between the skin and the inside of the sneaker, one of the factors that contribute to blisters and other discomfort.

How to Use the Extra Eyelets on Sneakers Properly

To take advantage of these holes, simply change the way you normally tie your laces. The technique is simple and takes only a few extra seconds.

The steps for heel locking are as follows:

Thread each end of the lace through the extra eyelet on the same side.

Leave a small loop on both sides of the shoe.

Cross the lace ends and thread them through the loop on the opposite side.

Gently pull both ends until you get the desired fit.

Tie the laces the usual way.

It is important that the pressure be enough to keep the heel stable, but still allow the foot to move comfortably. Tightening too much can cause discomfort on the top of the instep.

In this way, a small design detail in sneakers can help improve comfort and support during exercise and everyday movement.