Traffic signs play a key role in anticipating changes in the road and helping prevent accidents. In the United States, some warn about curves, intersections, or changes in the width of the roadway that drivers must recognize in time.

In this sense, one of them is the yellow sign with two black lines that move closer together toward the center. Although its design may look like that of a narrow street, its meaning is related to a specific condition of the road that lies ahead.

This sign is included in the official manual of United States traffic control devices; and knowing what it indicates and how to act when you encounter it makes it possible to better understand road warnings and drive with greater caution.

What the yellow traffic sign with two black lines joining in the middle means

The yellow sign showing two black lines approaching each other warns that the road narrows ahead. In the U.S. road signage system, it is identified as W5-1 and appears in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), prepared by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

According to section 2C.17 of the 11th edition of the manual, this sign is used as advance warning on two-lane roads where the pavement width suddenly decreases, to the point that vehicles traveling in opposite directions cannot pass through the narrow section simultaneously without slowing down.

What drivers should do when they see this sign on the road

When encountering this sign, drivers must pay attention to the narrowing of the roadway and adjust their speed to road conditions. In this sense, the goal is to anticipate the narrowing and avoid reaching the area without enough time to maneuver safely.

The FHWA considers that the sign may be supplemented with additional visual indicators to highlight the change in the road. It also states that it may be accompanied by a recommended speed sign when conditions justify it so that, in this way, drivers can pass through the section with the appropriate caution.