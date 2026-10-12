Among the traffic signs in the United States, there is one that is easy to recognize and key to safety: a round yellow sign with a large “X” and two letters “R”. It is the sign that warns of a railroad crossing and alerts the driver that they must slow down and prepare to stop.
What the sign with the “X” and the two “R”s means
The round sign, with a yellow background and a black “X” next to two “R”s (for railroad, railway in English) is an advance warning sign. It does not mark the crossing itself, but indicates that there are railroad tracks ahead.
When seeing it, the driver must slow down, look and listen for an approaching train and be ready to stop. On many roads, the same warning appears painted on the pavement, with a large “X” and the letters “RR”, sometimes accompanied by a no-passing marking.
How to act when approaching a crossing
The general recommendations from driver manuals are:
- Reduce speed and pay attention to signs, lights and sounds.
- When you need to stop, do so no less than 15 feet (about 4.5 meters) and no more than 50 feet (about 15 meters) from the nearest track, where visibility is best.
- Never remain stopped on the tracks. You should cross only when there is guaranteed space on the other side.
- At multiple-track crossings, proceed only when all tracks are clear.
- If the vehicle stops or gets stuck on the tracks, get out immediately, move away diagonally in the direction opposite to where the train would come from, and call emergency services.