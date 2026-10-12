Among the traffic signs in the United States, there is one that is easy to recognize and key to safety: a round yellow sign with a large “X” and two letters “R”. It is the sign that warns of a railroad crossing and alerts the driver that they must slow down and prepare to stop.

What the sign with the “X” and the two “R”s means

The round sign, with a yellow background and a black “X” next to two “R”s (for railroad, railway in English) is an advance warning sign. It does not mark the crossing itself, but indicates that there are railroad tracks ahead.

When seeing it, the driver must slow down, look and listen for an approaching train and be ready to stop. On many roads, the same warning appears painted on the pavement, with a large “X” and the letters “RR”, sometimes accompanied by a no-passing marking.

How to act when approaching a crossing

The general recommendations from driver manuals are: