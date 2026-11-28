The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) keeps the full list of acceptable forms of ID for domestic flights on its official website, including the passport, whether U.S. or foreign-issued.

That means at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Miami International Airport (MIA) and other airports that operate domestic flights, this document can be presented even if it is no longer valid for ID purposes, as long as it does not exceed the allowed expiration limit.

Expired passport for domestic U.S. flights: accepted if it expired less than two years ago

When traveling within the United States, since the federal Real ID law took effect in May 2025, you must present TSA with a driver’s license or ID that meets all the requirements to be considered acceptable during airport screening.

That list includes the passport in both booklet and card form, and it is accepted even after it has expired. TSA rules say passports can be used for identification for domestic flights for up to two years after expiration.

The full list of acceptable forms of identification that can be used for this purpose can be found here.

What to do if you do not have any acceptable document to fly through JFK, LAX, MIA or any other airport

Since February of this year, TSA has charged a $45 fee for anyone who cannot present any acceptable form of ID when flying domestically.

Paying this fee allows authorities to carry out an alternate screening in an effort to verify the traveler’s identity, known as ConfirmID.

“Using TSA ConfirmID is optional. If you choose not to use it and do not have an acceptable ID, you may not be allowed through security and could miss your flight. Fraud or other criminal activity related to this process will be prosecuted under federal penalties,” authorities said.